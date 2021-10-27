The United States invaded Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan all strategic disaster no-win wars costing American taxpayers trillions of dollars and thousands of young American lives.
Knock, knock. Wake up, people. No more no-win wars.
The Pentagon, four-star generals Mark Milley and Frank McKenzie should have seen the way the 20-year war was going and knew how the Afghan military and government would collapse so quickly. These generals are experts when it comes to wars. Milley acknowledged mistakes in trying to apply traditional conventional U.S. training a guerilla warfare.
In other words, U.S. commanders got it all wrong and failed to turn it around once they knew this. For 20 years, thousands of lives and trillions of taxpayer's dollars, c'mon. yes, honesty is a total lost trait.
After reading the article (on the Oct. 1 Opinion page from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch), all these four-star generals did was to protect their own butts and throw Trump and Biden under the bus.
David P. Gaibis
New Castle
