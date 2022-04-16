The four years Trump was president, his propaganda was hoax, fake news, rigged elections and voter fraud. The Republicans had 60 federal lawsuits in front of federal judges that were nominated and placed by Bush and Trump.
All these judges ruled that there was no evidence of voter fraud in America.
There were three cases of voter fraud in front of the Supreme Court and they ruled there was no evidence or proof of voter fraud. The four years Trump was president, he probably has the record for nominating federal judges and three Supreme Court justices and they all ruled against him. “What the hell more could an educated voter want?”
Vladimir Putin is running a Trump “Make Russia Great Again” in Russia and so is Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. It’s hard for me to digest when talking to my Republican friends that they still believe there was voter fraud. I’m thinking about writing a letter to Dear Abby about my problem for an honest answer, no pun intended.
David P. Gaibis
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.