Watching and listening to Fox News is the Republicans’ version of the rise and fall of the Biden administration, as all they talk about is Hunter Biden’s laptop and make fun of our elected President Joe Biden.
When I talk to most Republicans in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, they still say Jan. 6, 2021, was just a normal day for tourists at our Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the police were opening doors to let them in.
After seeing all the videos, can you imagine that?
So, c’mon, Joe.
Let’s see if you can make America a “United States of America” because Republicans in the House, Senate and the Bush-Trump extreme right Supreme Court are trying to destroy the freedoms and liberties of our democracy.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
