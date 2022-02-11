The power of five years of Trump’s continuous lies, hoax, fake news, rigged elections and voter fraud leads to programming, brainwashing and conspiracy theorists for people that can’t think factually and independently for themselves.
Sedetion is any action or discontent or rebellion against a government or any action promoting such discontent or rebellion. On Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists with premeditated and criminal intent attacked and invaded the United States of American’s Capitol Building to invalidate the electoral college votes for Joe Biden in an open visual act of sedition.
That’s what Trump inspired after insurrectionists’ actions did and they should all be arrested, tried in a federal court of law and if found guilty punished to the fullest extent of the law. Anything less would be a threat to our democracy and national security. No slap on the wrist, or “I was just following orders and let’s move on.”
David P. Gaibis
New Castle
