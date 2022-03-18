The wealthy white male have run America since its beginning and look how divided it’s become. They put Native Americans on federal reservations controlled by white male agents and Japanese-Americans in internment camps guarded by the American military. They didn’t allow white women to vote until 1920 and Native Americans until 1924.
Now, the American Indians, Africans, Hispanics and Asians are finally getting sick and tired of all this division and are getting vigorous and actively involved in American politics. The Republican governor of Virginia wants students to rat on teachers that teach the true American history of racism and sexuality. The governor of Missouri is banning certain history books in schools. Next, the Republicans will want American history books burned in all the public libraries like Hitler’s Nazi Party did in Germany.
Is that what the American people want? A Trump racist, prejudice Nazi division Republican dictatorship. If you love America, our Constitution, bill of guaranteed rights for all with no exceptions and the rule of law, vote for a strong United States of America in 2022 and 2024 before it’s too late.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
