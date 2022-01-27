In spite of the fact that former Vice President Pence has politically fawned over a lover of dictators and has blessed and baptized the Big Lie of a stolen election, at a most critical hour of our nation he stood up and said “NO” to the Big Lie.
He called out one of the most powerful men in the world and his insurrection movement. The emotional and political pressure on Mr. Pence must have been crushing — tearing conflicts of loyalties, and immanent threats to his life and his family. I think it is correct that no Nazi officer stood up to the Fuhrer to say no to the Big Lie that “the Jews ruined the economy and vitality of Germany.” Pence did the big “NO” to the Big Lie of the stolen election.
Thank you, Mr. Pence. The threat to your life has been widely recognized, but your heroism in verifying the vote in that evening session has not been adequately recognized. Your day of heroism will live in history. But your days of blessing a wannabe dictator will also be part of the record. Your record needs to be changed by your further denying the big lie which could yet lead to the demise of our democracy.
David Gray
New Wilmington
