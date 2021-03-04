When President Trump took office and started to speak and act like a white nationalist, I hated him with a total loathing.
As time passed, I realized I could not hate him because a Christian is bound to love his enemies as well as his friends. I came to the conviction that he is a child of God, psychopathically impaired, but demanding the full value of a human being.
The inherent value of a human life is underlined by the law against murder. The Freedom Riders went a step beyond dissolving the normal hateful urge to lash back against their oppressors to actually loving the enemy who beat them into unconsciousness. John Lewis and the Riders achieved that humanly difficult task of separating the person from his or her acts. They despised Bull Connor’s acts but they valued and loved him as a human being. They were intensely trained to replace hate with love in the face of their own death.
It is always a time to debunk fraudulent leaders and hold them accountable, but at the same time, it is also always time to love, to listen, and to talk to each other. Our legislators who have left the table of rational discussion and empirical facts may be beyond hope; we can still love them.
As regular citizens we can answer the universal call within the question “who is my neighbor” posed in the biblical story of the Good Samaritan. We are called to care for each other.
David Gray
New Wilmington
