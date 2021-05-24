A big lie in our nation is that “the election was stolen.” A political party has dedicated itself to promote of the lie. A display of rebellion shattered the lawful passing of power in a violent insurrection at our National Capitol. To say that the big lie movement is dangerous is a striking understatement. It may very well reach a point where the movement cannot be stopped. The big lie has magnetically captured an alarming percentage of our citizens. Have you considered a role in stopping it?
The big lie in Nazi Germany was that the Jews decimated the economy and caused the great depression. The shattered windows of the Jewish shops on crystal nacht violently foreshadowed genocidal intent. And in our National Capitol the breaking of the glass doors on January 6 revealed the intent to cripple democracy and promote fascism. In Germany there was serious resistance. Citizens were hung and shot for exposing the big lie but it was too late.
If the insanity of the big lie movement in America is not stopped it has the capacity to become more than a threat. It is time to act.
Would it be out of place to kindly ask a neighbor why the 2020 election signs are still in place? It is time to knock on doors, join a pro-democracy organization, organize your friends and neighbors, run for a local office, give rides, write checks, and vote for democracy.
David Gray
New Wilmington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.