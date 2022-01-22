You have a sworn Constitutional duty to protect democracy, to defend the United States Constitution, and to preserve freedom.
To fulfill these duties, you must have courage to stand with our forefathers who stressed democratic, fair, and free elections through the repetition of this concept 39 times in our original Constitution and 27 Amendments.
Therefore, you must support current key issues in at least these ways: Support voting rights issues that help make voting easier, not harder; Block efforts by state legislatures that override the will of voting citizens; Renounce the January 6, 2021 insurrection as treasonous because it assaulted the concept of fair elections; Identify Biden as the clear winner and Trump as the loser of our 2020 presidential election (Trump lost 60-plus legal challenges, including multiple attempts to get the Supreme Court to intervene; lost in his efforts to get republican state legislatures to undo the results; lost votes in Congress challenging the results; and lost his effort to get his VP to overturn the results.).
Because you are intelligent men, your votes against key issues over the past year and silence about others put in question your decency, your patriotism, and your courage. Remember: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
History will record U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as good people and defenders of democracy. Unfortunately, you will help destroy freedom if you continue your choice of aligning with other morally bankrupt people.
Therefore, you must denounce all dangerous autocrats and support other U.S. leaders who defend the common good, not self-interest.
Adhering to your sworn duty to the United States will protect freedom not only here but also throughout our fragile world.
David Antognoli
Neshannock Township
