My name is "Old Glory." We have flown over a lot of places. Some very impressive, some in our backyard. No matter where, it has been for the most precious reason — freedom.
When I came out of the box, my red stripes were like the most beautiful sunset. My blue background, like a radiant picture, and my white, as clean as a fresh new snow. As the sentinel on duty, my job was to fly at the top of the pole keeping watch day and night.
With the commencement of every day, this old veteran would emerge from that stack of logs called home. From the porch he would look up at me and give me a salute.
On station I endured the wind, battled the elements, but like a watchdog never failed to carry out my duties. Sadly, as time moved ahead, my threads began to fail and I became tattered. I knew it would not be very long that my replacement would enter the scene. My future was going to be of a puff of smoke to wherever the winds would take me.
But that old veteran had another plan for me. He removed the blue background, cut out each star and surrounded each with a little blue. Thanks to that old veteran, I will continue to perform my duties for freedom.
Sadly, one day this old veteran will be laid to rest. The sentries before me and the ones that will follow will all come to attention. They will all wave goodbye to their comrade, and all fifty of their eyes will be filled with a few tears. Daniel Martwinski
Shenango Township
