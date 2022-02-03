At times my personal opinions written to the letter to the editor have ruffled a few feathers. I say to them — get over it.
A reminder to those who have forgotten, we still have a Constitution. The first amendment of our Constitution is the right to freedom of expression. To clarify several issues, I’m free, I’m white and I’m over 21. I’ll verbalize anything I want to as long as it’s in the realm of the law.
Those laws being if our nation, but most of all of all of God’s, our supreme lawmaker. The liberals way of thinking — and I’m being extra kind with that analogy — the illegals, rioters, robbers and assaulters along with the countless other evil actors have been afforded more latitudes than the honest law-obeying citizen.
The perpetrators of this malicious wickedness have been given free range by the liberals to inflict their devious behaviors on both society and humanity. Let’s not forget they have also been given a get-out-of-jail-free card by these free thinkers.
This demented mental mindset has determined the victim is totally responsible for the actions of the perpetrators. How does this lunacy take place? I suspect the lack of ownership and responsibility, the absence of moral standards and a total rejection of a positive value system that have contributed something to do with this madness.
A fail-safe answer, maybe the loss of a spiritual devotion and dismissal of God’s laws to practice and live by. Today’s society exhibits an attitude and demeanor of complete entitlement and inheritance. Of course this is accomplished only if someone else is paying the bill.
Daniel Martwinski
Shenango Township
