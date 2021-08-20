The Trump-inspired Republican insurrectionists who attacked and invaded the Capitol to invalidate the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 6, 2021, missed their reading class in school.
They can’t read. A sign saying “Area Closed” with uniformed armed police standing behind it, you don’t cross that line and break the law.
In my opinion, what these insurrectionists did was sedition: (1) Incitement of discontent or rebellion against a government; (2) Any action promoting such discontent or rebellion.
Sedition is one step below treason.
Trump’s Republicans should learn how to read so they know how to obey the rule of law.
Trump’s U.S. Department of Justice tried to subvert and undermine our elections. If you liked Tricky Dick Nixon, you had to be in love with corrupt Trump.
When you vote in 2022 and 2024, vote for a United States of America for the future of your children and grandchildren. Thank you.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
