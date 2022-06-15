I have always been a small town gal. I grew up in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh, and moved to New Castle in 1987 — not as small as Monongahela, but still with that small-town feeling.
I moved away 11 years ago when I retired, then just this past year, after major life changes, decided to move back to New Castle.
It was a very good move.
Some things have changed. There are closed businesses, new businesses opened, but some things remained the same. One thing that has remained is that small-town feeling.
New Castle has its problems, as do all cities, but so many positives; so many good, small-town positive things. I love the local restaurants, the library, the local businesses that I always try to patronize, wanting my support to remain in the community. The Hoyt Institute is a shining jewel.
And there are so many wonderful, worthwhile organizations. One of these I have recently learned about is the Renova Music Festival. I had gone to concerts before, but what I did not know until this year is the extent of the organization.
Young musicians are offered a summer camp with world-class instructors while they stay on the beautiful, serene Villa Maria campus. What an opportunity for music students the world over to get to know our little part of the world. And we who live here can show them the small-town feel and the community that makes this place special.
This is one organization; one of many in the area that we can point to with pride. Renova offers two concerts annually, and the second one will be this week: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Camillus Church.
I moved back here to live in this amazing town, and I hope we can all support it, iron out the rough patches as they appear and remember we are all in this together.
Cynthia Buell Hall
New Castle
