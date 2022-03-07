Hey, I got a great idea! How about let’s all try to stop gaslighting each other in this editorial section.
We are seeing in real time a total takedown of the United States before our eyes. We are losing America’s great institutions that we have made and cherished.
We have no borders, our health system is failing us, our education system is in shambles, our police departments are under attack, academics and education are teaching anti-American values.
These politicians I will remind you are suppose to work for us, and they are more concerned about retaining their power rather than the concern’s of the American people.
We don’t even know what a gender is anymore and if you try to voice your opinion you are a racist.
I have been a Christian most of my life and I’m sure you could find plenty of faults in my lifestyle. One thing I always struggle with is the question of “Why would a loving God create a hell?
After the last several years and seeing all the corruption in the world and man’s inhumanity to man, I understand this question and I can see why he created it now.
Craig McCowin
Scott Township
