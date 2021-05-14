I wanted to make sure you knew how pleased I am with your column about my Dad. (“A dream that died too soon: Fifty years later, Cecil Robinson’s family deserves an apology.” May 8). It was very well written and expressed so much empathy and compassion for not only my father but also the family he left behind. It’s as if for brief moment you gave life to his story — the story that was never told and easily forgotten.
Your apologies were heartfelt, sincere and for that I am appreciative. Maybe The Beaver Falls Police Department will one day follow your lead acknowledging he mattered.
Thank you on behalf of the daughter of Cecil Linell Robinson!
Christel McDuffie
Fayetteville, N.C.
