In response to the article from Mr. Edward Petrus concerning the Dollar General being built on Highland Avenue, where the former Leyde-Tanner funeral home is — this property is and has been an eyesore for many years.
As a nearby neighbor, I am anxious to see a brand-new building, parking lot and landscape, rather than the blight that is there now — which, at this point, has no historic value.
I understand the North Hill Historic District and truly value the historic buildings that we have in New Castle, especially the ones that are maintained. But if you were to ask anyone under 50 who lives here, they would not know where the Grace Phillips mansion or Temple Israel are located.
As far as the potential to significantly decrease the property value of surrounding area, that has already been done by the blight there now.
Obviously, the (Lawrence County) Historical Society isn’t too concerned with the big white brick home next door to The Temple Israel, or a block from Leyde-Tanner Funeral Home, as it is not up to historic value. Of course, it’s not being torn down, but we must look at it in bad condition in the historic district.
Cheryl D. Dodd
New Castle
