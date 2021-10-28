I have the utmost respect for General Colin Powell. I believe he epitomizes the integrity appropriate in a public servant, and that integrity was evidenced in everything he did, including the times he acknowledged his mistakes. What a rarity in a public figure.
While I recognize that he was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State, like many of us who served in the military, I always think of him as “General Powell.” To illustrate the respect he enjoyed, let me share a story that only about 5,000 people know about.
Annually, I attend the Veteran’s Day service at the Vietnam Memorial Wall. A few years ago, General Powell was the keynote speaker. When he was introduced, we all stood and applauded. After 15 or 20 seconds, he gestured that he appreciated the welcome. After another 15 or 20 seconds, when the applause kept on going, he again gestured his appreciation and made it clear that enough is enough.
After another 15 or 20 seconds, he sternly pointed to the chairs and ordered us to “sit.” We did, immediately, all 5,000 of us. I think that exchange illustrates perfectly the respect for General Powell and the continuing willingness to follow his orders.
Charles Y. Mansell
New Wilmington
