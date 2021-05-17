Theories on the erosion of middle-class households presented in the NCN May 14, 2021, by the multimillionaire, James M. Edwards Sr., seem to be presented from his lofty perch in corporate America in an attempt to redirect and deflect the reasons those of us who actually live in the middle-class feel anger or frustration.
Of course, dissent or negative responses to his proposed concepts will get us labeled as socialists, regardless of our political party membership. He just can’t imagine anyone who wouldn’t be ashamed of being called a socialist.
The word itself is used by him as a “rich man’s” scare tactic to divert our attention and discourage us from reacting negatively to the deepening wealth disparity between the top 1 percent of Americans and the rest of us. It is supposed to shame and devalue our responses. After all, according to him, the big tax cut from the prior administration benefited all of us.
And then, he actually connects the pandemic, the response to it and the misguided policies of the socialist Democrats as the cause of our problems. I guess those Socialists are the cause of all our angst and frustration. He puts it all into a neat package and expects us to accept it.
I would like to see the “middle class” survey he conducted that led him to write a column that looks more like the theories concocted by the wealthy to keep us in our place. The same tactics used throughout the history of America by the same group.
I want him to know I’m more frightened by the words “oligarchy” and “sedition,” and maybe he could write a column about that.
He wants to save the middle class. How about saving our American democracy and all Americans?
Carol Jenkins
New Castle
