To all the volunteers, and to all the contributors, of the veterans and Jubilee Ministries, I and my wife both are thankful and blessed for their recent food distribution at the Towne Mall parking lot.
The variety and amount of food is very much appreciated.
Being a veteran of the U.S. Army and having served in South Korea during war time, our troops saw how Korean families, especially the young children, appreciated the food we shared with them, just as we now very much appreciate the generosity offered and given to us by so many organizations and essential workers.
New Castle has many caring and generous people who help others, too, with their generosity in the kindness they show in a personal way.
To the unknown gentleman who paid for our family breakfast at Hazel’s Restaurant this past Saturday, we send our thank-you.
He had just left the restaurant when our waitress, Marcia, informed us he had paid our bill. For his kindness and our appreciation to all volunteers, our thank-you.
Carl and Dolly Dominick
New Castle
