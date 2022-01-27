We all like short answers to complex questions, like I want to live but not take any shots. If you believe COVID, the viruses before, omicron, and all future viruses will just go away, you also believe you will be the next person to the moon.
If you are lucky enough to avoid massive breathing issues, fevers, chills, nausea, lose taste, smell and a few more you get an A. But most won’t.
So here is list to follow:
Make sure you have a good plan no matter how rich you are. Make sure things you have go to the right party like who gets your new Harley.
In case you don’t make it, choose if you want to be buried or smoked. I heard there is a shortage of caskets and if you really want a certain one, ask where they will put you for 10 weeks. If you want cremation you can have your remains put in small cups and distributed to those that came get a piece of you when they leave.
And watch where you are buried. My father did not want to be next to a certain man because he talked too much. Get on a prayer chain but no one ever gets back, not even harry Houdini. Nor will religion save you so your News obituary should look like you went to church every day and you are a saint.
If you are buried, make sure you have a nice suit or pretty dress. Get your hair done. And take all your medical records because you never know! My mother dropped an envelope to the funeral home but was told she had paid enough. She said it was a ticket for only those who called her.
Bruce Waldman
Neshannock Township
