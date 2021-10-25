A James Bond film of 1973 is a great line for today’s world. If you don’t get vaccinated by Pfizer or Moderna, there is a strong possibility you will die a horrific death. Just as you are dying, I’m told by experts, that is like entering “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
A reader that tells you anything else deceives themselves. Most of America took vaccines for polio, mumps, measles, shingles, pneumonia and many more without worrying what is in it, as if the longer the time to develop the safer it is.
Baloney. And the proof that has already been scientifically documented at the FDA and CDC, far greater health care than virtually any pill or shot you have taken. Someone told me they have great faith and Jesus will take care of them.
Baloney 2. Harry Houdini never came back nor has anyone else and that is good enough for me. And where would they come back from?
You can take short and long (one- or two-day tests) tests to see if you are infectious. If you are, talk to your doctor to see if you are eligible. You may have to quarantine for 10 days.
Someone told me the shot hurts. You can’t judge efficacy by how you feel. Isn’t taking a vaccine better than being hospitalized where you will get tons more shots, pinches and side effects? You should always wear masks when you are out and make sure they are clean and that you social distance. Humiliation works well for me. I ask — have you been vaccinated?
Some say it is complicated. Baloney 3. Ninety-five percent of non-vaccinated are subject to dying, so choose life or death.
Bruce Waldman
Neshannock Township
