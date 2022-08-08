Anxiety and anger are what American adults suffer from, no matter which party you believe will solve your needs.
First, politicians have no interest in your welfare. They want re-election for their wallets and pensions and so much more — all involve money. This reminds me of the parents who put a bottle of whiskey and a Bible on a table and watched what their son took. He took both, and the parents said, “He wants to be a politician!”
Doctors and the healthcare system are money for their wallets. At the funeral home, the director asked how old her dead husband was, and she answered 92, and after thinking, she said “I guess there is no need to go home!” Virtually all European countries, Canada and Australia have nationalized health, which works fine. The U.S.A. ranks 18th in the world, mainly behind Europe and Australia.
Abortion has not only been a recent issue, but goes back over 4,500 years, allowed in Egypt and India.
Religion has been a controversy here since the U.S.A was invaded by mainly English folks who emigrated for freedom. The first comers mostly died, and so did the Native Americans, because of disease while they cheated them from their land, especially Manhattan.
Gas prices have gone through many hoops, and there are many people with their hands in the bucket, with very good timing.
Our country has gone nuts over guns, but the high-power stuff was never meant as a militia, except for the War of 1812. Supreme Court, did you read history?
Did you know that only two women started wars, Elizabeth I and Cleopatra? So who started all the wars since their times?
Acceptance is the third A. No matter skin color, gays, religion, other fears not existing, be kind, compassionate, spread love.
Bruce Waldman
New Castle
