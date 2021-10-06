Let’s look at the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) report as of Sept. 24, 2021.
•Total adverse events: 752,801. Some of these are hospitalizations, 71,036
•Heart attacks, 7,582
•Myocarditis, 6,812
•Urgent care, 85,377
•Deaths, 15,937.
These do not include miscarriages, Bell’s palsy, permanently disabled and several others. And according to studies, the VAERS data is underreported by up to 90 to 95 percent.
Yet so many are pushing to make these vaccines mandatory, when no one knows the long-term effects this will have on those receiving the injections. Why are they threatening people’s jobs because of a virus that has a 99 percent survival rate? Even an expert on the FDA panel that voted against boosters for most people (16-2), said that the vaccine kills twice as many people as the virus. Yet, here we are, giving boosters.
The New Castle News gives their daily report of new cases and deaths from the virus. Let’s do complete reporting and show how many new cases and deaths were involving vaccinated people. (Of course, you are considered unvaccinated until two weeks after full vaccination. So if you die from the vaccine within two weeks, they’ll call you unvaccinated).
Skewed and distorted numbers are causing unnecessary fear, and I’d think twice, or more, before taking Dr. Piccione’s advise to “Get vaccinated!” No thanks.
Bobbie Pratt
Edinburg
