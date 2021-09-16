I came here today to tell the elected officials and the community how much it saddens me to witness what’s been happening here inside the community.
When I was a kid, I had many friends in the community and you bet we rode our bikes everywhere. We went sled riding a lot. We had a blast. We built forts in snow mounds, we played in the parking lots and in the streets, until the street lights came on. Simply put, we just played hard.
Did we upset anyone? Most definitely! We upset a few with our shenanigans sometimes. For example we toilet paper’d Mary Anne’s house, my neighbor as a kid. Sorry again, “Map,” as I call her.
The other thing we had in this community were friendly neighbors and shop owners and open doors and open arms. If you needed anything, all you had to do was just ask.
We always had an excellent fire service and we still do. As a kid I also enjoyed the shops and tourists, and sometimes I didn’t because they blocked my bike riding on the sidewalks.
Which brings me to the serious part of what I’m here to say.
It’s very disturbing to look at Volant’s latest news. The reality is this is a shame that council meetings can’t be more civil. I’m not here to shame any one individual or another or any merchants.
While some of you, if not most of you, have fought with one another publicly and privately and maybe still are fighting, this community needs you all to work together right now. Energy wasted on infighting is getting nothing done for the community.
This should be no surprise here but if you can’t figure it out then the community may just figure it out for you. If enough of you are all disappointed or unsatisfied, it’s never too late to change! This council and the mayor can work together for the good of the community only after putting aside agendas that serve just a few people and not the whole town.
This is a small enough town that we should be able to respond to the best possibilities of what everyone can be proud to see as opposed to disregarding concerns of neighbors as if we were some big city bureaucracy that doesn’t believe small-town people can think for themselves.
You potentially have a vote to vote this failed form of local government out. Along with each and every council member and mayoral positions too. I don’t think that’s a smart option, but the option is yours, not the seven on council or the mayor’s.
A revision or reformation of the local government would be a much better option, or maybe just being civil will do.
This is a community of less than 200 people who all have memories of better ideals. We’re not going to create world peace here but with a little respect, manners and civil communication we can have local peace where this town can raise children who are seeing responsible citizens creating the future. I hope each and everyone of you has taken something away from this and can work together in a civil mature manner from now on for this community.
(Anthony Shetter grew up in Volant and is a former member of the borough’s fire department. Shetter planned to read a longer version of this letter at Tuesday’s Volant borough council meeting before it was canceled.)
