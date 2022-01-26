As I entered the gym at Neshannock High School Monday evening, both our hands were extended and she said, “Thank you for being here,” and my response was “Well, you are a legend.”
Anytime you have an opportunity to witness history and you can be there in person, it is a great experience.
During my high school days, the City of New Castle used to hire college students to run the playgrounds or tennis courts. It was on the courts at Vo-Tech that I met Luann Grybowski, who was the tennis instructor that summer. I could tell back then Luann was a strong individual, and I knew I had to work hard. If not, “the look” would come my way.
Who would have known back then that one day I would attend a high school girls basketball game to witness this same individual win game 700? Wow.
Once the buzzer sounded to end the game, the team surrounded Luann to congratulate her, a list of accomplishments was read (which was very impressive), and the mic was handed to Luann for a speech.
Someone who spent 42 years to help develop young girls get their start with athletics so they could learn to work harder, be part of a team, experience losing, and know how to get back in the game to become winners found herself receiving “the look” from the audience.
But this time, “the look” had a different meaning. It was a look of gratitude, pride and happiness for someone who impacted the lives of so many young ladies. It was a look from the community that said, “Well done.”
As an advocate for female athletics, it gave me great joy to witness Luann reach this milestone.
Luann, thank you for paving the way for female athletes. You have impacted our lives more than you will ever know. Your determination, hard work, and faith has kept many of us moving forward so we, too, can help others who need “the look.”
Best of luck to you and your team as you chase a WPIAL and PIAA championship and know there are many cheering you on. You may be a Neshannock Lancer but you are still a New Castle girl.
(Anna Pascarella is a member of the New Castle School Board.)
