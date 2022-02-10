Dictators ban books that impede their own nefarious agendas and disguise their self-serving action as service to God, country and students. Autocrats know the correlation between banning books and marginalizing and murdering ethnic groups. Laws forbade slaves to read, and Nazis burned books and then burned people.
Rather than use books to nurture empathy and strength of character in its students, a Tennessee school board banned “Maus,” as though it considers learning from this book more harmful to students than guns killing them in moments. Complicit in this weaving of unfounded fear is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who instituted a tip-line to intimidate teachers who teach the facts of Black history. Responsible societies must reject McCarthyistic tactics masquerading as protective measures for students and society. Fear and indifference perpetuate man’s inhumanity to man, but knowledge offers protection. Studying good books inspires students always to remember accurate history. It is criminal to foster premeditated ignorance in students and to shackle educators who encourage students to move past their comfort zones to arm them with knowledge that counteracts authoritarianism.
Leaders who desire to erase society’s memory of genocide and other atrocities will have no qualms eventually banning the Bible, a book that teaches respect and inclusivity of diverse people to forward God’s kingdom. An autocrat’s will contradicts God’s will. For these reasons, school boards should: Support the teachers whom they hire rather than intimidate them; Support teachers who use books that enlighten students; Support teachers who challenge students to develop open minds rather than cater to comfort zones; Support teachers who motivate students to seek better ideas rather than remain satisfied with preconceived beliefs; Support teachers who encourage students to question motives and fearlessly to oppose cowards who ban books that warn against injustice, indifference and irrational conspiracies upon which despots thrive.
Ann Antognoli
Neshannock Township
