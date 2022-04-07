In a society in which fewer and fewer citizens bother to vote, it is important to realize Congress has recently experienced an unusually high turnover in its membership. Many members have retired and some have successfully sought higher office (and some have been in office many years, having done nothing good for the people they represent!). The result of this development is that half the Congress has served five years or less. They do not have extensive background and experience.
The central question, then, is: Shall we ourselves act to shape our own destiny or shall we allow others to do it for us — by not voting? Do we believe that widespread participation in the democratic process is essential to reflect our individual and collective needs, or shall we allow others to do it for us — by not voting?
The more we read the newspapers, the more we find that a lot of people are just plain shirking their responsibilities. We see the results of a lack of participation in our democracy and it's concerning. Each of us is but one person, but we can and must make a difference. If you are not going to make the effort to vote, don't complain about who gets elected.
Angelo and Donna E. Pezzuolo
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.