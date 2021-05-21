We all believe in competition, but to ask an American businessman whether he believes in competition is asking for a sock in the nose.
We all like competition, since we know it is essential for our type of economy, and we like the freedoms that our country gives to each of us.
Even educators like competition, but throughout the United States, colleges use scholarships to capture students. Sometimes they want them for their IQ, sometimes for their athletic ability and sometimes both. Then, of course, there is the farmer, the so-called individualist, the man who stands on his own feet — the backbone of the nation.
If America wants to continue its long-time development toward a rising standard of living, we need to encourage more, not less, competition.
Also, rather than spending our time cursing our competitors and making efforts to limit their competitive activities, some of us need to get a job!
Angelo and
Donna E. Pezzuolo
Edinburg
