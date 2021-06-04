I would like to congratulate my friend Harry Flannery on writing one of the best satirical essays since Jonathan Swift's "A Modest Proposal."
My only concern is that a large number of readers may not grasp the obvious satirical purpose of his epistle. Indeed, as I read his purported justification of doing away with carry permits and suggestions of arming all citizens so that potential shootouts can control crime, I was stunned. It wasn't until his clearly tongue-in-cheek suggestion that the required strict enforcement of the 2nd Amendment guaranteed by the Constitution would avoid the need to enforce the Due Process rights guaranteed by that same Constitution that I recognized that he was actually attempting to show the silliness of the earlier arguments.
Perhaps my only suggestion would be that, in the spirit of Swift, he could have proposed that those killed by all those unpermitted guns and shootouts could help reduce the current shortage of meat in our markets.
Otherwise, well done, Harry.
Allen PalmerShenango Township
