Let history show how much we have yet to do
Editor, The News:
As Representative John Lewis is laid to rest, there’s one thing I must admit. I never learned about John Lewis in high school, never knew of his life or the plight that he endured back in the 1960s for civil rights.
His fight was that of the red-blooded American, seeing what was happening and wanting to do something about it for the betterment of society. Sadly, young people need to understand that still today, there are people that are trying to set back time to a darker period in American history, but that doesn’t mean we have to comply.
Certainly, don’t forget the past, it’s a great lesson in the milestones of how far we have come, how far we will go, and how much farther we must travel. 2020 is just another step, not only testing our limits to ethically debate what’s right and what’s wrong in dealing with the ghosts of our past and how we dealt with the virus that plagues our nation, but also on civil rights and injustice everywhere. We have an obligation to speak up and speak out when such incidents of despotism of intolerance occur. We should know to do that, considering the phrase “all men are created equal” should live up to its ideal now more than ever. And to not, would be unbecoming as a human being.
So, whenever we feel frustrated with society, with the system, or of government, remember that we have the ability to change it. We all have a voice. I encourage you all to vote, register to vote, be active in government, because someday we will inherit our parent’s government and will have to contribute to it. It is our obligation to see that it works not for some or the few, but for all. And above all, especially in the times that we are struggling through now, don’t grow tired and remember the words of John Lewis, “Never become bitter. Never become hostile. Never hate. Live in Peace.”
Mark Summerville
Democratic Committeeman
Pulaski Township.
