The principle of the Declaration of Independence “all men are created free and equal — and are endowed with certain inalienable rights” is the principle from and which the revolutionary fathers derived their claim to independence.
Upon this, they found the institutions of this country, and the whole structure was to be living incarnation of this idea.
This principle contains our political existence, when a party in power, however liberal their principles may be, have once adopted the policy of knocking down their opponents instead of voting them down, there is an end of justice and equal rights.
There is a thing which stands above the command of the most ingenious of politicians — it is the logic of things and events.
The imperative need of this nation at all times is the leadership of the uncommon men and women.
We need men and women not concerned with applause meters, nor those who sell tomorrow for cheers today.
Angelo and Donna Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
