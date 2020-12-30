All good leaders, without a doubt, have an incredible resilience and strength. They also realize that if they wish to lead their fellow members, they must first learn to lead themselves.
The moral of the story is that if you’re going to do anything as a leader, over time you are going to step on someone’s toes.
Also, as a good leader, you will spend a lot of time listening for the “hooves beating,” so that it’s time to start thinking about moving on.
The good leader will also know that the only way to ride the horse when the community is in conflict is to stay in the saddle.
It is true, of course, that many of us are wise in our own narrow field. But it does not necessarily follow that we are wise in the broad aspects of the issue involved.
When a mistake is made, and power is given to someone who is trusted, then another to whom the people would never have given power inherits that which is given to a trusted one — it becomes a matter of historical experience that nothing is wrong in principle can be right in practice.
Angelo and Donna E.
Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
