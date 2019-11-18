Laurel students, teachers deserve Veterans’ salute
Editor, The News:
Last Monday evening, my husband and I attended the Laurel High School Veterans Appreciation Dinner and Musical program. The dinner was delicious and one could see that the Student Council, the National Honor Society and the family and consumer science students did a lot of organizing and preparation to honor the veterans. The Civil Air Patrol presented a little program also during the dinner.
It was called “Remember” and was in honor and memory of those who never returned home or still serving as prisoners of war.
The musical program came next under the direction of Mrs. Clingerman, Mr. Daubenspeck, and Mr. Croach. They offered a patriotic selection of orchestral and choral numbers to a packed house.
What a fine performance. Thank you Laurel students and teachers for a great evening and for remembering those who gave some and those who gave it all.
Cynthia Jones
Union Township
