Latest Playhouse production should not be missed
Editor, the News:
A great big shout out to everyone involved in “How To Succeed in Business”! What a delightful, fun evening of entertainment we enjoyed because of the talent of so many people in New Castle who give up many hours to produce this fine show.
Take the extremely well-cast and talented group on stage, plus the amazing set designers who transform this challenging stage into an office building; add the hard work of the choreographer to create “Brotherhood of Man” so that it can be performed by so many dancers who make the stage seem like Broadway; and finally, consider the lovely costuming complete with uniquely different wigs — it all adds up to make this a do-not-miss performance!
Catch it next weekend for four show times — Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. You will come out humming and dancing!
As always I say, New Castle — the right place!
Judith E. Naugle
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.