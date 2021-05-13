All the recent articles about the Dollar General coming to the North Hill and the complaints about property value dropping in the neighborhood — please, give me a break.
If you want to see why property value drops, get in your car and drive around the city. Better yet, come to my street and I’ll show you how rental properties get run down and let go by landlords who just don’t care.
I recently took a ride where I grew up on the South Side and I had tears in my eyes because it looks like a war zone, and believe me, it has nothing to do with a Dollar General. So many properties are deteriorating, and this alone contributes to your property value dropping.
My street, which was once a great neighborhood, has been going downward in the last 10 years, not because of a new store, but because rental properties are left to decay and spoil the surrounding homes which people do there best to take care of.
I do realize there are plenty of Dollar Generals, but to say this will cause such a upheavel is kind of insulting. The leadership in this town needs to open their eyes to the real problem the slum landlords who let this disease fester more and more. This problem just didn’t start and I’m sure it won’t stop soon, but for God’s sake, don’t act like a new store coming in will start an apocalypse.
Just drive around. You will see the real problem.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.