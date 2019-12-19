Kelly offers no
explanation, defense
Editor, the News:
Congressman Mike Kelly posted a statement about the impeachment inquiry recently, saying in part, it “isn’t about protecting the Constitution or upholding their (Democrats) oath of office. This is about political vengeance and damaging the president ahead of the 2020 election.”
Not surprisingly, he offered not a shred of evidence or a whiff of explanation to support his baseless attack and said he’ll vote against impeachment. Also not surprisingly, he’s lying to us and assuming we’re too stupid to see that he’s either incapable or unwilling to offer honest reasoned analysis based on the facts as opposed to partisan hyperbole, clichés and talking points.
Kelly offers no defense against the virtually unrefuted testimony showing the president committed an impeachable abuse of power and then blatantly tried to thwart Congress’ constitutionally based oversight over the executive branch. That’s because there is none.
Kelly wraps himself in the Constitution when he talks about the Second Amendment, but that document becomes an inconvenience when it comes to the separation of powers that enables Congress to check a corrupt president. He’s mastered the Republicans’ go-to move of playing the victim card. It must clear his conscience when he willingly ignores the threat to our national security and rule of law.
If Kelly needs a role model for how a congressman should act, he has one in Democrat Adam Schiff. It the glaring spotlight of history, Schiff has shown us how to be a man of character and integrity, while Kelly has embarrassed us again.
Rick Elia
New Castle
