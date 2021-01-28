This is a response to the Jan. 7 articles on Trump and Mike Kelly. I am Republican, voted for Trump in 2016, not in 2020. He deserves the lion’s share for the riot, but things could not have escalated unless he was aided and abetted over the past four years. His rhetoric and behavior have gotten increasingly worse. Just when you thought you had seen it all, he said or did something more egregious, culminating in the riot. Had people around him and Republican members of Congress not ignored, minimized and excused his words and behavior, things probably would have not escalated to such a point. These enablers had a hand in the mess and bear responsibility for the violence. If Trump should go, so should those who failed to restrain him.
Secondly, your article paints Mike Kelly as an innocent bystander. Throughout the past four years, Kelly has been one of those abetters, never criticizing this behavior. He fed into Trump’s conspiracy theories, supporting his lies and misinformation. He was a principal in the lawsuit seeking to void thousands of Pennsylvania votes.
These are the facts: Trump lost 60 court cases attempting to void state elections. He lost to judges/courts he appointed. The Supreme Court rejected him twice. No evidence of widespread fraud has been found — his attorney general confirmed it.So why did Mike Kelly engage in such behavior? Politics, pure and simple.
Trump is like a man who robs a bank and makes his escape in a car with an accomplice driver. Trump does not go into the bank unless the driver is there to assist him. Mike Kelly bears responsibility for Trump’s crimes. He also pulls a swift one by targeting the media’s coverage on their reporting of the Capitol raid compared to the Black Lives Matter protests. Just like Trump, he switches the focus to Black Lives Matter. Remember, Mr. Kelly, Trump’s protests were based on conspiracy theories, lies and misinformation. Black Lives Matter protests were based on many cases of police abusing their powers. Mr. Kelly, you should be appalled. If you were a true patriot, you would resign.
Frank DiLeo
North Beaver Township
