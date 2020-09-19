Editor, The News:
I want to thank all the good folks at UPMC Jameson for their tender, professional care.
Jim Wilson
New Castle
Janet L. Klingensmith, 67, New Castle, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Calling hours: 3-5 p.m. Monday, McGonigle Funeral Home, 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Condolences may be sent to www.McGonigleFuneralHome andCrematory.com.
Jeffrey P. Bucker, 57, died Sept. 17, 2020. The service is private. Arrangements are by Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, 941 S. Mill St. Online condolences may be offered at www.decarbofun eralhome.com
