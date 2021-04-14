It's (not) only a sign, Tim

Recent articles in the New Castle News reference a “saga” or “rift” existing between Councilman Tim Fulkerson and Disabilities Options Network.
This narrative suggests that complaints raised by DON concerning Fulkerson’s activities result from the denial by city council of a conditional use request.
It should be noted that three other council members also voted to decline approval of this request.
However, city council’s denial was corrected through legal action in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, and for DON, this matter has concluded.
Rather, the issue with Fulkerson has everything to do with his treatment of members of the community of persons with disabilities. DON operates this area’s Center For Independent Living, and DON also includes several affiliated companies with the primary mission of serving the community as an advocacy voice for persons with disabilities.
On more than one occasion, Fulkerson has demonstrated his lack of respect for this community.
Following the March 31 zoning board hearing, one might ask, “Why make an issue of this (a sign) when there are so many other important matters facing the City of New Castle?” At this same hearing, three separate variances were requested for homes to have modular, accessible ramps constructed on private property. The City requires such approval under its zoning ordinances, and the process requires appearance before the zoning board. So, as one Facebook commenter stated, “Its not ‘just’ a sign. It is the principle and the integrity or lack thereof ...” as demonstrated by Fulkerson.
The continuation of a system of rules for some, but not for others is no trivial matter. It must change. This councilman neglected to even obtain a permit before placing this sign, despite being a longtime actor in local politics. He clearly should have known what the permitting requirements are as listed in the city’s zoning ordinances, as he was involved in their adoption. He, like the individuals requesting variance permission at the recent hearing, should be held to the same rules he so actively seeks to impose on others.
Philip W. Berezniak is an Ellwood City attorney who represents DON on various legal matters.
