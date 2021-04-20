It is essential that the commission’s recommendation to remedy the city’s problem fails and these are the reasons why.
New Castle’s chief problem is a lack of revenue. Their proposal will keep our taxes artificially high, which is counter-productive to attracting any revenue-generating business. Do not be misled that to defeat this referendum will constitute an increase in property taxes. No council person will vote to increase property taxes on fixed-income seniors. City council realizes that will cause good property owners to flee the city, further depressing our community.
In addition, the commission proposed to change the structure of government, moving from five to seven council people and hiring a business manager.
What that does to cure our revenue problem is beyond any logic, especially when the commission could have proposed home rule without a change in government. yes, New Castle’s revenue problem can be cured.
Our elected city officials must begin going out and recruit legitimate investors rather than waiting for them to come to us.
Mark Elisco
New Castle
(Mark Elisco is a former mayoral candidate.)
