It takes one to know one
Editor, The News:
I haven’t written a letter to the editor in a long time, but after reading a ridiculous letter in Friday’s paper, I think I should answer in a letter of my own.
Calling our president a Bozo, I can honestly say it takes one to know one.
Does anyone believe that the Senate will vote to impeach our president? I don’t think so, but we will see.
This country has never been better. Unemployment is way down and wages are up.
How can anyone say that Trump stole the presidency when he beat Hillary Clinton by a wide margin?
Hillary should go home and shine Bill’s shoes. That would give her something to do.
Bob Pitzer
Neshannock Township
