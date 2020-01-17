It’s all about freedom
Editor, The News:
For the love of country, for the love of self, for the love of the planet and everything else.
For the sake of honor, pride and decency, vote in 2020 to change history.
It may be too expensive, but pure love doesn’t cost a thing, when white dove flies in safety beneath the eagle’s wing.
Go ask your fathers what it’s all been for
They will simply say “Freedom’s what we all adore.”
Thomas L. Slater
New Castle
