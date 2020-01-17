It’s all about freedom

Editor, The News:

For the love of country, for the love of self, for the love of the planet and everything else.

For the sake of honor, pride and decency, vote in 2020 to change history.

It may be too expensive, but pure love doesn’t cost a thing, when white dove flies in safety beneath the eagle’s wing.

Go ask your fathers what it’s all been for

They will simply say “Freedom’s what we all adore.”

Thomas L. Slater

New Castle

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.