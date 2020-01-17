It’s all about freedom

Beverly Jeanne Bowman, 69, of Perry Highway, Mercer, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at The Grove Nursing Home in New Wilmington. Beverly was born in Gloversville (Fulton County), New York on Oct. 6, 1950, to David Menott Kuhn and Ruth Lila Senft Kuhn. She married Alan Clifford Bowma…