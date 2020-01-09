Innocent until proven guilty, or so I thought
Editor, the News:
I’m responding to recent letters attacking Congressman Kelly, as well as President Trump. Kelly does not have to prove the innocence of anyone, it’s the Democrats who have the burden of proving guilt. In most countries, a person is innocent until proven guilty. At least that’s the way it used to be. Contrary to what Democrats believe, they didn’t prove anything.
This wasn’t an impeachment, it was a congressional coup. For over three years, the Democrats committed criminal acts trying to remove Trump from office. Factions within the FBI, State Department, and Justice Department, spied on Trump and lied to the Fisa Court.
The Democrats waited with baited breath for the Mueller Report. Surprise, the report totally vindicated the President. Then they went to the Ukraine phone call. Led by the lowest of the low, Adam Schiff, the habitual liar and fabricator, as well as Nadler and Pelosi, saw their chance for impeachment again. The charade began with secret meetings in the bowels of the capitol building. The man of “character and integrity,” Schiff, who lied to the media for two and a half years saying he had the goods on the president with absurd Russian collusion, again lied to the American people on national TV about what the president said in his conversation with the Ukrainian leader. Obsessed hatred overrides reality!
The Democrat witnesses who testified during the House Committee hearings, when asked if what the president did in their opinion met the criteria of high crimes and misdemeanors, not one of them raised their hand in support of impeachment.
Most Americans only see divisiveness, hatred or insanity of the Democrats. With the best economy, lowest unemployment, record employment for minorities, a strong military, allies finally paying their fair share, the new USMCA trade deal, a trade deal with China, cuts on burdensome regulations and tax cuts that spur growth and create jobs, along with 100 other accomplishments, why on God’s Earth would voters vote Trump out of office and replace him with the crazy Socialist agenda of the Democratic party?
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
