If we don’t oust Trump, we deserve the consequences
Editor, The News
“And so you might have good reason to pray for a tornado, whether it comes in the shape of swirling winds, or a politician. You imagine the thing doing the damage that you would like to see done, and no more. It’s what you fail to imagine that kills you.” — Michael Lewis, “The Fifth Risk”
In his book “The Fifth Risk,” Michael Lewis recounts the story of an Oklahoma woman after a tornado destroyed her barn and badly damaged her house in 2017. She wasn’t sad to see the barn go. Her husband had committed suicide in it a decade earlier.
“You know,” she said, “for the last 10 years I prayed for a tornado to come and take that barn. I didn’t think it would take the house, too.”
“It’s what you fail to imagine that kills you.”
What a fitting image for what we face today: A country where enough voters decided to take a chance on an unfit candidate for president now pays the price as our nation reels from the mounting deaths from the COVID-19 virus caused by the Trump administration’s multiple failures and lies.
Lewis also wrote: “If your ambition is to maximize short-term gain without regard to long-term cost, you are better off not knowing the cost.”
If you don’t see the cost of having Trump as president, you’re blind.
If we don’t take the opportunity on Nov. 3 to save our country from this man, we deserve everything bad that happens.
Rick Elia
New Castle
