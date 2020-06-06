If they're soldiers, pay them as such Jun 6, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 If they’re soldiers,pay them as suchEditor, The News:Front line workers, doctors, nurses, etc. Let’s see them serve for soldier’s pay, then you may truthfully call them soldiers. Story continues below video For the love of mankind.Thomas L. SlaterNew Castle Tags Soldier Thomas L. Military Mankind Castle Editor Love Slater Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Dec 31, 1969 {{title}} Coronavirus headlines New Update Updated 6 hrs ago Two new positive cases reported in county on Saturday Updated Jun 5, 2020 No new cases, deaths in county Updated 6 hrs ago Lawrence County Fair canceled for 2020 Updated Jun 4, 2020 Wolf will announce more counties can enter 'green' phase Updated Jun 4, 2020 No new Lawrence County cases, deaths reported Thursday Most Popular Union Township Walmart joins others in chain in closing its doors. Mother, boyfriend charged in child rape case Man charged with rape of 6-year-old girl Authority: Disciplinary action coming to driver who shut door on rider Ellwood mayor warns against violent protesters City police respond to double shooting Crowd turns out for calm protest, march in New Castle New Castle man admits to importing heroin Frye, Salem lead peaceful march through downtown Lawrence County adds three new positive cases on Saturday COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries HOOVER, Doreen Aug 15, 1947 - Jun 4, 2020 PAPAZEKOS, Theodoros Feb 10, 1925 - Jun 3, 2020 CASTEEL, Gemma Nov 13, 1932 - May 27, 2020 HUZINEC, Carter Jun 6, 1999 - Jun 3, 2020 YOUNG, Georgia Dec 20, 1922 - Jun 3, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView This Week's Circulars
