The Lawrence County Historical Society strongly advises against the establishment of a Dollar General on Highland Avenue in the North Hill Historic District. The board of directors unanimously agreed at its monthly meeting to go on record against it.
The North Hill Historic District was entered into the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 15, 1999, with 1,888 contributing structures, making it the third-largest historic district in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It is a strong example of an upper- and middle-management residential neighborhood in Western Pennsylvania between 1870 and 1949.
Given the dramatic opposition when it was first proposed, we’re surprised it is planned to go through. We believed the opposition demonstrated that another Dollar General was neither needed nor wanted.
With a new Dollar General established on the edge of the historic district at the former Family Video on Wilmington Road, and a locally-owned and grandfathered-in Tic Toc Food Mart on Highland Avenue, there doesn’t seem to be a demand for its proposed location, which is within 0.8 miles of both sites.
The Historical Society feels that constructing the Dollar General within the vicinity of many major structures, such as the former residences of Grace Philips Johnson on Moody Avenue, Alexander Crawford Hoyt on Winter Avenue, and the former Temple Israel on Highland, has the potential to significantly decrease property values of the surrounding area.
Edward X. Petrus,
President
Lawrence County
Historical Society board
