Haley would be good pick,
but country needs change
Editor, the News:
I don’t often openly express my political views unless in satire form.
I’ll make an exception today.
If she were running for the office of president, my choice would strongly be Nikki Haley.
I believe she could and would heal the division in our country. Sadly, she is not running for that position.
Those who know me would be shocked that I’d choose a very conservative woman for president, when I deeply favor radical changes for our nation.
I guess I’m very purple because I strongly stand with “The Squad’ as well, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez especially.
This country needs to embrace change.
Women can do what men are unable to, save this nation!
It’s just common sense to become united!
It’s just good form to be so with class, style,dignity and grace, like few other women can, that’s my view, 2 cents.
Thomas L. Slater
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.