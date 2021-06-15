The letter on June 2 titled “Eliminating gun permits would improve self-defense ability” provokes me to respond. The writer quotes state Rep. Aaron Bernstine’s remarks “that concealed carry legislation (permit requirements) serves no purpose since only law-abiding citizens bother getting a permit.” Really?
Well then, why can’t we apply Bernstine’s logic to other aspects of society? Hey, drivers who’ve had their licenses suspended for DUI or other violations ignore it and stay behind the wheel anyway, so why should we law-abiding motorists need a driver’s license? How many people have been cited for having a registration tag for their dogs, so why should law-abiding dog owners have to get a license for their canine? I could go on, but you see my point.
Bernstine and his fellow Republicans want us to have a permit to vote (photo ID) — but not carry a gun. I didn’t kow that voting kills more people than gun violence. The hypocrisy of the permitless “open carry” promoters is just astounding. Last year, it was stated that no guns were allowed at the NRA convention. What? Who imposed that restriction?
Was it the board of directors or Mr. National Rifle Association himself, Wayne La Pierre? What the heck are they or he afraid of? So where I see it, most of these (not all) men/women NRA members believe they have a constitutional right to bring a loaded gun (concealed or open) onto my property or into my venue, but I don’t have that same right in return.
If Mr. Bernstine gets his wish, is he going to allow his constituents to permitless conceal or “open carry” in his legislative office? We’ll see.
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
