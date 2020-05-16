Former mayor, coroner
will be missed
Editor, The News:
I am saddened to see that New Castle lost two of its public servants recently, both of whom I had the pleasure to work with and got to know.
Russell Noga worked as Lawrence County coroner and I worked with him often regarding cases involving the New Castle Police Department. Russell always helped out when he could, providing us with his insight on investigations. He also was professional, thoughtful, and kind, always saying hello and taking the time to talk to you whenever he saw you.
I worked for Wayne Alexander when he became mayor of New Castle. Wayne always had the citizens’ best interest in mind and tried to change things in the city for the better. One of his priorities when he became mayor was combating drug crimes.
Wayne never interfered with the operation of the police department.
He obtained contacts for large grants which were much needed for the department. He was very pro-police and helped the department any way he could. He always maintained a positive attitude about everything.
Both men will be missed by many.
Thomas Sansone
Former New Castle
police chief
You can’t bless America and blast the president
Editor, The News:
Hypocrites — you say ‘God Bless America,’ pledge allegiance to the American flag, then you ridicule our president for trying to keep America great.
Shame on you. You know who you are.
Tyra B.Myers
Ellwood City
Worshipping together an important experience
Editor, The News:
Though the pandemic is not over, we at least can get together again for our church services. I have missed church the most.
Psalm 46 says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
Let’s gather together and worship the one who helps us in every way.
Sally Herold
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.