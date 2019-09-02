Former Lincoln star has gleaming Colgate career
Editor, The News:
This year, 2016 Lincoln High graduate Nick Ioanelli will wrap up a stellar career at Colgate University where he won many awards both on and off the field.
In 2018, Nick was chosen All-Patriot League Second Team, Defensive Player of the Week and was named to both the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll and the Colgate Raider Academic Honor Roll.
Nick had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown during the 2018 season.
One of Nick’s best games was against Cornell where he had a career high 11 tackles.
Continued improvement is expected from Nick this season and he is expected to be a defensive team leader.
Well done, Nick!
Judith Dici
Ellwood City
